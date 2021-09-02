COVID-19 outbreak declared at North Delta long-term care facility

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Northcrest Care Centre in North Delta.

According to a press release issued Thursday afternoon (Sept. 2), one resident and two staff members in the independently-owned and operated long-term care facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Both the resident and the staff members are currently in self-isolation at their respective homes.

The health authority also declared an outbreak at Menno Home in Abbotsford Thursday after two residents and two staff members there tested positive for COVID-19. Menno Home is long-term care facility owned and operated by the Mennonite Benevolent Society.

Residents, their families and staff at both facilities are being notified of the outbreaks.

”Fraser Health has worked with each site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with each site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families,” the press release states.

Measures Fraser Health has proactively implemented at the sites include supporting staffing levels to maintain resident care, restricting social visits in the affected areas of the facility (essential visits can continue), modifying staff and resident movements in the affected areas to minimize exposures, enhancing cleaning and infection control measures, screening all staff and resident for symptoms twice a day, and putting in place additional testing and screening to support monitoring of disease control.

“During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at each site to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality; answer questions from staff, residents and family; and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents,” the press release states.

