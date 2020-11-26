COVID-19 outbreak declared at Amica White Rock

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Amica White Rock.
In a news release issued Thursday (Nov. 26), the health authority said a staff member at Amica, a long-term care facility located in South Surrey, tested positive for COVID-19.
“A Fraser Health rapid response team is at the site and communication with residents and families is underway. The staff member is currently in self-isolation at their home,” the release states.
Fraser Health implemented the following at the site:
• Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care;
• Visitors are restricted throughout the facility;
• Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted;
• Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced;
• Residents, families and staff are being notified;
• Twice-a-day screening of all staff and residents.
Fraser Health also announced that the COVID-19 outbreak Peace Portal Seniors Village is over.
“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location,” the release states.
The Peace Portal Seniors Village outbreak was first announced Nov. 4.