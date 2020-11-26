COVID-19 outbreak declared at Amica White Rock

Steve ‘Elvis’ Elliott performs for residents of Amica White Rock. Exercise-to-music programs that led to a threat of city fines due to a noise complaint are to resume next week. (Contributed file photo)

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Amica White Rock.

In a news release issued Thursday (Nov. 26), the health authority said a staff member at Amica, a long-term care facility located in South Surrey, tested positive for COVID-19.

“A Fraser Health rapid response team is at the site and communication with residents and families is underway. The staff member is currently in self-isolation at their home,” the release states.

Fraser Health implemented the following at the site:

• Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care;

• Visitors are restricted throughout the facility;

• Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted;

• Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced;

• Residents, families and staff are being notified;

• Twice-a-day screening of all staff and residents.

Fraser Health also announced that the COVID-19 outbreak Peace Portal Seniors Village is over.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location,” the release states.

The Peace Portal Seniors Village outbreak was first announced Nov. 4.