COVID-19 outbreak at White Rock’s Evergreen Manor: resident

10 positive cases so far, Evergreen Baptist Care Society resident told by Fraser Health staff member

The independent-living residence at Evergreen Baptist Care Society’s South Surrey location has been in lockdown since last week due to a COVID-19 outbreak, according to a resident of the building.

The resident of Evergreen Manor told Peace Arch News that during a second COVID-19 test, a Fraser Health staff member said there were 10 confirmed positive cases so far, though it was not known when the first case was diagnosed, or when the lockdown would end.

Seniors living at the Manor have been confined to their suites, the resident said, meaning they were unable to leave the building last weekend to celebrate Thanksgiving with family.

Fraser Health has not yet provided details on the outbreak to PAN; a request for confirmation and more information was made Wednesday morning.

Evergreen Baptist has been the site of COVID-19 outbreaks before – though not necessarily in the independent living building.

In August, Fraser Health declared an outbreak after one resident tested positive and was put in self-isolation, and a major outbreak lasted from December 2020 until January 2021, in which 52 staff and residents tested positive for COVID-19 and six people died.


