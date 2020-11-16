COVID-19 outbreak numbers at White Rock care home near 40

An outbreak of the novel coronavirus at a White Rock care home has grown in leaps and bounds, from one case reported on Nov. 4 to 39 as of Nov. 15. There are also reports that one resident has died from the virus.

According to a letter to families posted on the Retirement Concepts website, 23 third-floor residents of the White Rock Seniors Village’s long-term care building have tested positive, as well as 16 staff members.

All staff are being tested and residents are remaining in their rooms, the letter adds, and “extra precautions continue to be in place for the entire community.”

The virus-positive staff are at home and are being contacted daily, the letter states.

“Please know that the care and safety of residents is our number one priority, and that we treat this situation very seriously.”

So far, no one on the independent-living side of the building has become infected.

Visits to that side are limited to essential visits, by appointment.

“We have a number of outbreaks in the South Surrey White Rock area and we are urging our residents to go out only if it is essential. We hope that all families will do the same and support our efforts to remain safe.”

The facility is managed by West Coast Senior Housing Management. A spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.

