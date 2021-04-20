COVID-19 ‘outbreak’ at Surrey Memorial Hospital as five patients test positive

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital after evidence of transmission in a medicine unit.

“Five patients at Surrey Memorial Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of this outbreak,” the health authority said in a news release Tuesday afternoon (April 20).

The outbreak is limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

“Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.”

The emergency department remains open, and there has been no impact to any other areas of the hospital.

Fraser Health says it has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, is informing families of patients who are unable to share this information is underway.

“It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones,” the health authority says. “Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.”

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.



