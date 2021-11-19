A COVID-19 outbreak at Rosemary Heights Seniors Village in South Surrey has been declared over. (Google Streetview image)

A COVID-19 outbreak at Rosemary Heights Seniors Village in South Surrey has been declared over. (Google Streetview image)

COVID-19 outbreak at South Surrey seniors residence declared over

Fraser Health announced Oct. 26 that three people at Rosemary Heights facility had tested positive

A COVID-19 outbreak at Rosemary Heights Seniors Village in South Surrey has been declared over.

Fraser Health officials shared the news Friday afternoon (Nov. 19), noting there are “no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location.”

The outbreak was announced on Oct. 26. At that time, the health authority noted that two residents and one staff member at the 15240 34 Ave. residence were isolating after testing positive for the virus.

Enhanced control measures were put in place, and social visits were restricted.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 3,345 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

