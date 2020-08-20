Fraser Health Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the South Surrey Loblaws distribution centre. (Google Maps screenshot)

COVID-19 outbreak at South Surrey Loblaw distribution centre

Fraser Health announces nine cases at the 2755 190 St. warehouse

Fraser Health Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Loblaws Inc., a distribution centre located at 2755 190 St. in South Surrey, after nine staff working at the facility tested positive for the virus.

According to a news release issued just before 4 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 20), all employees at the facility are being screened as a result, and case and contact management is ongoing.

Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate, the release adds.

Fraser Health is to inspect the site – described as operating at normal capacity – today, “and we are continuing to work with the facility to strengthen their COVID-19 mitigation strategies,” the release states.

READ ALSO: Fraser Health warns again of possible COVID-19 exposure at Surrey hookah lounge

“There is no demonstrated evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted through consumption of packaged foods, is a foodborne illnesses or is linked to transmission of any foodborne illnesses,” it continues.

“Consequently, there is no evidence of risk to those outside the distribution centre. People are reminded to do their part to prevent COVID-19 transmission in the community by staying home when they are sick, practising physical distancing, washing their hands frequently, and keeping their social circle small and consistent.”

READ ALSO: South Surrey Loblaw employee tests positive for COVID-19

The site’s first COVID-19 case was confirmed in early May. At that time, a Loblaws spokesperson told Peace Arch News that “a number of steps to protect our colleagues” had been taken, including removing equipment that the individual worked with for deep cleaning and thoroughly sanitizing common areas.

“Additionally, colleagues who worked closely with this individual were sent home to self isolate and monitor for any symptoms,” the spokesperson added.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

Just Posted

COVID-19 outbreak at South Surrey Loblaw distribution centre

Fraser Health announces nine cases at the 2755 190 St. warehouse

Raptor rehab centre offering weekend tours

White Rock OWL volunteer says donations ‘greatly appreciated’

Family, friends mourn Surrey man after drowning incident

Dhan Bains, 25, being remembered as an athlete, ‘such a giving person’

Overdose awareness on wheels – motorcade winds through White Rock

Community action group organizes Aug. 19 motorcade in place of march

White Rock craftsman riding the wave of the ukulele revival

Steve Goodall’s hand-crafted instruments are growing in popularity

B.C. reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new cases reported

All recovered from Haida Gwaii coronavirus outbreak

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Burnaby RCMP fine motorcyclist riding on printed photo of license plate

Mounties Tweeted that the forgery was “quite possibly the most expensive paper plate of all time”

Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Driver seriously injured, police work to identify passenger

Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020

On average, 67 per cent of B.C.’s water-related deaths occur during June, July and August

Teck pegged with U.S. tribes’ $1.6M legal bill

A previous ruling holds Teck Metals liable for response costs incurred by the confederated tribes

Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Dziekanski’s death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against officers involved

Most Read