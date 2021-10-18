COVID-19 outbreak at East Delta long-term care facility declared over

Outbreak at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre was declared Oct. 1 after two test-positive cases

Fraser Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre in East Delta over.

The health authority declared the outbreak on Oct. 1 after one resident and one staff member in the Good Samaritan Society owned and operated long-term care facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location,” Fraser Health said in a press release Friday (Oct. 15).

This most recent outbreak was the fourth at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre since the pandemic began.

The last outbreak at the facility was announced on Nov. 1, 2020 and declared over on Jan. 22, 2021, and saw a total of 65 cases — 26 residents and 39 staff. Eight residents died.

The health authority also declared an outbreak at the facility on Oct. 9, 2020 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. That outbreak was declared over on Oct. 23, and limited to one case.

Early in the pandemic, Fraser Health declared an outbreak at the facility on March 21, 2020 after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That outbreak was declared over a month later on April 22 and was also limited to one case.

The ministry of health defines an outbreak as “one or more clients and/or staff of a long-term care facility/senior’s assisted living residence with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. The staff member(s) must have worked at the facility while symptomatic.

“In principle, an outbreak is considered over two full incubation periods after the last date of exposure, without any new cases. For COVID-19, two incubation periods equate to 28 days after the last date of exposure. The length of time to conclude an outbreak may be reduced or extended at the direction of the Medical Health Officer.”

In its press release Friday, Fraser Health stressed it is critically important for people living in the region to get tested as soon as they have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones, by booking an appointment or dropping by one the many collection centres being operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice.

People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting fraserhealth.ca/health-topics-a-to-z/coronavirus/testing.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form at fraserhealth.secureform.ca/index.php.

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.



