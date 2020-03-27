Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

COVID-19: Kwantlen Polytechnic University, student union donate $200K for students

KPU, KSA contributing $100,000 each

Kwantlen Polytechnic University and the Kwantlen Student Association are coming together to help students with emergency funding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both KPU and the KSA are contributing $100,000 each to the fund.

The funds, according to a release from KPU Friday (March 27), will be available from March 30 to any students registered for the spring 2020 term. Students are eligible for up to $250.

“The KSA always strives to represent its students, and we hope that with this donation, we can give students financial assistance to reduce financial hardships they might face due to COVID-19,” said David Piraquive, president of the KSA.

Alan Davis, KPU president and chancellor, said their collective efforts will “help our students financially as they try to navigate the current situation.”

“During these unprecedented times, many people will face financial hardships and this includes KPU students. We are deeply grateful to the KSA for this generous gift, and we are proud to partner with them in this effort by matching their donation,” Davis said.

For students who require more emergency funding, there are other grants of up to $1500 available to students who meet specific criteria. For more information about student financial aid and to apply, visit kpu.ca/awards.

On Tuesday, KPU announced it will be offering all of its summer 2020 classes remotely to help limit the COVID-19 spread.

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Most Read