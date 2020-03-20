Delta city hall. (Grace Kennedy photo)

COVID-19: Delta pushes deadline to pay utility fees

Council unanimously approved a bylaw Friday afternoon to defer the deadline to June 1, 2020

Delta is pushing the deadline for residents to pay their utility fees amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

At a special meeting of council on Friday, March 20, mayor and council unanimously gave three readings to a new bylaw that will enable the City of Delta to defer the late payment penalty deadline for 2020 flat rate utility bills until June 1, 2020.

The new bylaw aims to provide some financial relief to residents who may be feeling the pinch as more and more people self-isolate and businesses close or reduce hours as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor George Harvie also directed city staff to continue to seek opportunities within Delta’s jurisdiction to ease the financial burden for residents and businesses.

“We recognize the financial burden being faced by our residents and businesses at this time. This bylaw will help provide some relief for many in our community,” Harvie said in a press release. “We will continue to seek similar opportunities in the days and weeks ahead.”

Another special meeting of Delta council will be held Monday, March 23 at 1 p.m. to consider final adoption of the bylaw.

Earlier this week, in a letter requesting Emergency Management BC’s approval for Delta to declare a local state of emergency, Harvie asked the provincial government to adjust the requirements to qualify for its Property Tax Deferment Program to allow for broader participation among residents, and to consider any other measures that could alleviate the financial burden that many British Columbians are facing at this time.

For more information about the city’s response to COVID-19 and its impact to city programs, services and events — plus precautions to take to lessen the chance of contracting the virus as well as links to the Fraser Health, Health Canada, HealthLink BC and BC Centre for Disease Control websites and resources for local businesses — visit delta.ca/coronavirus.

