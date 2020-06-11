Dozens of rocks with colourful pictures and positive messages fill a South Surrey display, after Charley Pauliuk asked her friends to add their touch to the garden to mark her eleventh birthday. (Contributed file photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

JUNE 11: Contact-sports organizations mull challenge of COVID-19 distancing guidelines

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Thursday, June 11:

• Greens and NDP MPs raised a series of concerns this week about the effectiveness and scope of a Trudeau government bill that would fine or jail people who make fraudulent coronavirus benefits claims

PAN POLL: Have you gone out to eat since B.C. restaurants re-opened?

• As sports organizations across the province prep return-to-play protocols – with some already approved to restart later this month – contact sports like football and rugby are dealing with an even bigger challenge: how to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines in sports where on-field distancing is impossible.

• British Columbia’s premier says the province and its top doctor have approved a proposal for the NHL to make Vancouver a possible playoff hub city in Western Canada during the pandemic.

• Cloverdale Chamber director wants City of Surrey to reconsider sky-high patio fees proposed for temporary program that’s meant to help business recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

• “The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a negative spotlight on bats, due to concerns over B.C. bats carrying the virus,” says BC Community Bat Program co-ordinator.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. school held ‘Slave Day’ in 2009, selling students to other students

Just Posted

Cloverdale Chamber director wants City of Surrey to reconsider sky high patio fees

Potential fees could run into the thousands of dollars

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

JUNE 11: Contact-sports organizations mull challenge of COVID-19 distancing guidelines

Surrey church bags sandwich number 10,000, served with love

City Centre Church volunteers have been making lunch for needy folk at Surrey Urban Mission

‘World of difference’ between policing in Canada & U.S.: Oppal

Former attorney general says Surrey ‘probably doing the right thing’ in police transition

Navigating safety issues ‘especially challenging’ for South Surrey contact-sports organizations

Football, rugby groups await green light to return to play

B.C. premier says proposal for Vancouver as NHL hub city sent to prime minister

Horgan says a team would stay in a hotel and travel together to Rogers Arena for games using private transportation

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Greens call CERB fraud bill `wrong-headed’ as it fails to get support

Bill would bring in fines, possible jail time for people defrauding federal aid programs

B.C. tourism on track for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Premier expects essential-only travel advisory to be eased soon

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

B.C. records 12 new cases on fifth day with no COVID-19 deaths

There are 185 active cases in the province

Long seen as radical, Black Lives Matter goes mainstream

The Black Lives Matter movement boasts a following of millions across social media platforms

Mission RCMP request public’s help locating missing man

Wesley Holdsworth was last seen in Mission on June 9

B.C. bats do not carry COVID-19: BC Community Bat Program

Support bats by participating in the B.C. annual bat count

Most Read