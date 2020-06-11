COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

Dozens of rocks with colourful pictures and positive messages fill a South Surrey display, after Charley Pauliuk asked her friends to add their touch to the garden to mark her eleventh birthday. (Contributed file photo)

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Thursday, June 11:

• Greens and NDP MPs raised a series of concerns this week about the effectiveness and scope of a Trudeau government bill that would fine or jail people who make fraudulent coronavirus benefits claims

• PAN POLL: Have you gone out to eat since B.C. restaurants re-opened?

• As sports organizations across the province prep return-to-play protocols – with some already approved to restart later this month – contact sports like football and rugby are dealing with an even bigger challenge: how to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines in sports where on-field distancing is impossible.

• British Columbia’s premier says the province and its top doctor have approved a proposal for the NHL to make Vancouver a possible playoff hub city in Western Canada during the pandemic.

• Cloverdale Chamber director wants City of Surrey to reconsider sky-high patio fees proposed for temporary program that’s meant to help business recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

• “The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a negative spotlight on bats, due to concerns over B.C. bats carrying the virus,” says BC Community Bat Program co-ordinator.



