COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

JUNE 10: Starbucks plans closures, B.C. film industry gets go-ahead to restart production

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Wednesday, June 10:

• Starbucks is pulling back on its presence in Canada with plans to close up to 200 coffee shops, as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving consumer habits.

• British Columbia’s film industry has been given the go-ahead to restart production after WorkSafeBC released new health and safety guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Horse mascot dressed in Dr. Bonnie Henry outfit a hit on Vancouver Island.

• British Columbians feel that hate-motivated crimes have gone up since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to a survey from Statistics Canada released Tuesday (June 9).

• B.C.’s groundbreaking transition away from multi-site employment for senior home care aides is nearly complete, as COVID-19 outbreaks at health care facilities are brought under control.

• B.C. officials on Tuesday (June 9) announced nine new positive tests for COVID-19, with no new community outbreaks or additional cases in health care facilities.


