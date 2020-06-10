COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

A poster outlines steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (File photo)

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Wednesday, June 10:

• Starbucks is pulling back on its presence in Canada with plans to close up to 200 coffee shops, as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving consumer habits.

• British Columbia’s film industry has been given the go-ahead to restart production after WorkSafeBC released new health and safety guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19.

• Horse mascot dressed in Dr. Bonnie Henry outfit a hit on Vancouver Island.

• British Columbians feel that hate-motivated crimes have gone up since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to a survey from Statistics Canada released Tuesday (June 9).

• B.C.’s groundbreaking transition away from multi-site employment for senior home care aides is nearly complete, as COVID-19 outbreaks at health care facilities are brought under control.

• B.C. officials on Tuesday (June 9) announced nine new positive tests for COVID-19, with no new community outbreaks or additional cases in health care facilities.



