COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock, Delta and beyond

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Friday, April 3. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be giving the daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus cases at noon

• The City of Surrey has laid off 2,016 auxiliary workers

READ ALSO: Surrey councillors say halt policing transition as 2,016 workers laid off , April 3, 2020

• Delta police fined two people for trying to re-sell N95 masks

READ ALSO: Two people fined for trying to re-sell N95 and surgical masks in Delta, April 4, 2020

• Health Minister Adrian Dix says that postponed surgeries will still be done

READ ALSO: Postponed surgeries will be done, B.C. health minister says, April 3, 2020

• As the Surrey school district rolls out remote learning, students and parents are learning to navigate the new system

READ ALSO: Surrey parents, students navigate remote learning during COVID-19, April 3, 2020

• BC Ferries cuts service levels by half, included ceasing all service on the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay route

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries cuts service levels by half, ceases sailings from three terminals, April 3, 2020

• Two-thirds of B.C. businesses surveyed say revenues are down by at least 50 per cent, according to a new report

READ ALSO: B.C. business groups warn revenues down 50-75% during COVID-19 , April 3, 2020

• Boundary Bay Airshow is cancelled

READ ALSO: Boundary Bay Airshow latest Delta event cancelled due to COVID-19, April 3, 2020

