COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock, Delta and beyond

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Friday, April 3. This will be updated as information becomes available:
• B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be giving the daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus cases at noon
• The City of Surrey has laid off 2,016 auxiliary workers
• Delta police fined two people for trying to re-sell N95 masks
• Health Minister Adrian Dix says that postponed surgeries will still be done
• As the Surrey school district rolls out remote learning, students and parents are learning to navigate the new system
• BC Ferries cuts service levels by half, included ceasing all service on the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay route
• Two-thirds of B.C. businesses surveyed say revenues are down by at least 50 per cent, according to a new report