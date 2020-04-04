An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world’s largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock, Delta and beyond

APRIL 4: Two people in Delta fined for trying to re-sell N95 masks

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Friday, April 3. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be giving the daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus cases at noon

• The City of Surrey has laid off 2,016 auxiliary workers

READ ALSO: Surrey councillors say halt policing transition as 2,016 workers laid off, April 3, 2020

• Delta police fined two people for trying to re-sell N95 masks

READ ALSO: Two people fined for trying to re-sell N95 and surgical masks in Delta, April 4, 2020

• Health Minister Adrian Dix says that postponed surgeries will still be done

READ ALSO: Postponed surgeries will be done, B.C. health minister says, April 3, 2020

• As the Surrey school district rolls out remote learning, students and parents are learning to navigate the new system

READ ALSO: Surrey parents, students navigate remote learning during COVID-19, April 3, 2020

• BC Ferries cuts service levels by half, included ceasing all service on the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay route

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries cuts service levels by half, ceases sailings from three terminals, April 3, 2020

• Two-thirds of B.C. businesses surveyed say revenues are down by at least 50 per cent, according to a new report

READ ALSO: B.C. business groups warn revenues down 50-75% during COVID-19, April 3, 2020

• Boundary Bay Airshow is cancelled
READ ALSO: Boundary Bay Airshow latest Delta event cancelled due to COVID-19, April 3, 2020

