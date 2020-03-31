COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Canadians are being asked to disinfect their mailboxes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (File photo)

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Tuesday, March 31. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry, public health officer, are to share an update on the novel coronavirus today at 3 p.m.

• Many musical performers are sharing their talents online during COVID-19 quarantine – but Jackie Block and Marlin Toftager’s version of Abendlied, by Josef Rheinberger, takes the idea to the next level.

• The union representing Canada Post employees is asking Canadians to disinfect their mail boxes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

• BC Ferries’ current ability to restrict and prohibit people from travelling has the same effect as a federal prohibition on sick travellers on ferries, but smaller operators may not have the same power.

