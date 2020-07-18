COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JULY 18: Baby in NICU tests positive; more cases linked to Kelowna

Here’s your update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday, July 18:

• On Friday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 28 new positive cases, bringing B.C.’s total to 3,198

• There have been no additional deaths

• Henry spoke at a last-minute news conference Friday to discuss an outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital and more cases connected to Kelowna

• The next scheduled in-person conference is Monday, July 20

• A July 25 campaign aims to boost business in South Surrey, White Rock

• A long-term care facility in Langley has been deemed COVID-free

• A BC Hydro employee at the Site C work camp in Fort St. John has tested positive

