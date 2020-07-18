A group of researchers at the University of Toronto are rapidly trying to educate health-care workers about the barriers in accessing care for LGBTQ people in the context of COVID-19. A medical assistant prepares to take a swab from a patient at a new drive-thru and walk-up coronavirus testing site in Seattle, Saturday, April 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JULY 18: Baby in NICU tests positive; more cases linked to Kelowna

Here’s your update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday, July 18:

• On Friday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 28 new positive cases, bringing B.C.’s total to 3,198

• There have been no additional deaths

• Henry spoke at a last-minute news conference Friday to discuss an outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital and more cases connected to Kelowna

READ ALSO: 28 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. including baby in neonatal intensive care unit, July 17, 2020

• The next scheduled in-person conference is Monday, July 20

• A July 25 campaign aims to boost business in South Surrey, White Rock

READ ALSO: ‘Big Spend’ event encourages residents to buy from South Surrey, White Rock businesses, July 18, 2020

• A long-term care facility in Langley has been deemed COVID-free

READ ALSO: Last COVID-19 care home outbreak in Fraser Health declared over, July 17, 2020

• A BC Hydro employee at the Site C work camp in Fort St. John has tested positive

READ ALSO: Alberta worker at B.C.’s Site C dam tests positive for COVID-19, July 17, 2020


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

