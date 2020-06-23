COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Dr. Bonnie Henry gave advice to people preparing to take holidays under the COVID-19 pandemic

Here’s the latest update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Monday, June 22.

• In a move to streamline the process for liquor licence applications, White Rock council is opting for electronic public hearings – rather than more traditional open meetings, made difficult to manage under current COVID-19 physical distancing rules.

• The City of White Rock will continue to allow public access to the city’s pier, despite a busy Father’s Day that caused some residents to express concerns regarding the potential spread of COVID-19.

• The valedictorian of Thompson Rivers University’s faculty of law – a South Surrey resident – has taken his graduation message online after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic cancelled all in-person graduation ceremonies for students across the country.

• Provincial Minister of Labour Harry Bains says there will be no ministerial order – at least “not right now” – to extend the temporary layoff time limits beyond 16 weeks as there are already provisions under the Employment Standards for employers and workers to apply for extensions beyond that time.

• An Abbotsford woman launched a petition to re-open Peace Arch Park so that she can see her fiance. Peace Arch Park, a place where the couple met many times in the past, was closed by government officials on June 18. It will remain that way until it is deemed safe to do so.

• Insurance ‘shock’ for Surrey pub operator who found a way to reopen after COVID shutdown. The doors of Donegal’s Rock and Irish House will re-open at noon Wednesday, following a nerve-racking three months of COVID-related shutdown.

• B.C.’s next phase of in-province travel is expected this week, as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gave advice to people preparing to take holidays within B.C. under the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Canada’s employment minister says federal officials are looking for ways to fill gaps in a key, but decades-old, safety net for unemployed workers to catch those left out from upcoming changes to pandemic-related aid.

