COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Here’s the latest update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday, June 20:

• There is no daily update from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry or Health Minister Adrian Dix today

• The next COVID-19 numbers update is scheduled for Monday (June 22) at 3 p.m.

• On Friday, the healthy ministry announced seven new cases, with no new deaths

READ ALSO: Seven new B.C. COVID-19 cases, seven days without a death, June 19, 2020

• Peace Arch Park is closed until further notice

READ ALSO: Peace Arch Park closure ‘heartbreaking’ , June 19, 2020

• The provincial government has handed over border-crossing checks to the federal government

READ ALSO: B.C. hands COVID-19 border crossing checks back to Ottawa, June 19, 2020

• A South Surrey recovery launches a program to help those struggling but ineligible for support at existing food banks

READ ALSO: South Surrey recovery house launches satellite food bank, June 20, 2020

• Aldergrove drive-in still limited to 50 vehicles

READ ALSO: ‘Doesn’t make sense’: Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In still limited to 50 cars as B.C. movie theatres plan reopening, June 19, 2020

• The City of Vancouver is offering a ‘micro-wedding’ pilot program outside of city hall

READ ALSO: ‘A little different’: Vancouver ‘micro-weddings’ help couples during COVID-19, June 20, 2020



