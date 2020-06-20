COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Here’s the latest update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday, June 20:
• There is no daily update from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry or Health Minister Adrian Dix today
• The next COVID-19 numbers update is scheduled for Monday (June 22) at 3 p.m.
• On Friday, the healthy ministry announced seven new cases, with no new deaths
• Peace Arch Park is closed until further notice
• The provincial government has handed over border-crossing checks to the federal government
• A South Surrey recovery launches a program to help those struggling but ineligible for support at existing food banks
• Aldergrove drive-in still limited to 50 vehicles
• The City of Vancouver is offering a ‘micro-wedding’ pilot program outside of city hall
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
