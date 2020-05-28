As businesses begin to reopen on White Rock’s Marine Drive, a sign in one store window advises shoppers of a four-person limit inside. (Tracy Holmes photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MAY 28: ‘Meetup centres’ enable family visits, pandemic’s effect on B.C. budget to be examined

Here’s the latest on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Thursday, May 28. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• While Semiahmoo Peninsula residents join people worldwide hoping for immunity from COVID-19, there are indications that we are not entirely immune to the virus of hatred.

• A retirement-living chain in the Lower Mainland – which opened its newest independent-living facility in White Rock last year – has pioneered a new kind of innovation so its residents can safely resume visits with their family.

• Cloverdale Chamber director says some commercial landlords don’t want to apply for federal rent relief program.

• The B.C. legislature will resume June 22 to examine the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the provincial budget and debate how to deal with it, Premier John Horgan says.

Library services in the Fraser Valley will return June 1 with a new holds pick-up service.

• As of Wednesday (May 27), B.C. had 244 active cases of COVID-19.

• The death toll at Langley Lodge due to COVID-19 rose to 22, officials reported Wednesday.


