COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MAY 28: ‘Meetup centres’ enable family visits, pandemic’s effect on B.C. budget to be examined

As businesses begin to reopen on White Rock’s Marine Drive, a sign in one store window advises shoppers of a four-person limit inside. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Here’s the latest on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Thursday, May 28. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• While Semiahmoo Peninsula residents join people worldwide hoping for immunity from COVID-19, there are indications that we are not entirely immune to the virus of hatred.

• A retirement-living chain in the Lower Mainland – which opened its newest independent-living facility in White Rock last year – has pioneered a new kind of innovation so its residents can safely resume visits with their family.

• Cloverdale Chamber director says some commercial landlords don’t want to apply for federal rent relief program.

• The B.C. legislature will resume June 22 to examine the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the provincial budget and debate how to deal with it, Premier John Horgan says.

• Library services in the Fraser Valley will return June 1 with a new holds pick-up service.

• As of Wednesday (May 27), B.C. had 244 active cases of COVID-19.

• The death toll at Langley Lodge due to COVID-19 rose to 22, officials reported Wednesday.



