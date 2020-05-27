A City of Surrey notice at Sunnyside Park in South Surrey advises people to stay away if they have any signs of COVID-19. (Tracy Holmes photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MAY 27: Experts advise keeping distance from bats, federal deficit likely at $260 billion

Here’s the latest on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Wednesday, May 27. This will be updated as information becomes available:

With the annual BC Bat Count kicking off next week, experts are advising people to stay two metres away from bat colonies, in part because of concerns that humans could transmit COVID-19 into the North American bat population.

• White Rock’s pier will remain closed – along with the remainder of Marine Drive parking and the West Beach parkade – until confirmation from the provincial health officer and the health minister that B.C. has entered the next phase of its Covid-19 Restart Plan.

• After more than 34 years in business, Gabby’s Country Cabaret in Langley has succumbed to the mounting financial pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.

• Parliament’s spending watchdog says the estimated deficit for the year has likely risen to about $260 billion, leaving the government with little fiscal firepower to stimulate an economic rebound.

• More than half of Canada’s national parks — including Banff in Alberta, Pacific Rim in British Columbia and Cape Breton Highlands in Nova Scotia — are to reopen June 1.

• JK Rowling is publishing a new story called The Ickabog, which will be free to read online to help entertain children and families stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

• More than 200 inmates have been granted early releases from B.C. jail cells in recent months in an unprecedented effort by the province to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 within its 10 facilities.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
CoronavirusSurreyWhite Rock

