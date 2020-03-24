This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC image)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 24: City of White Rock closes its iconic pier, Olympics postponed till 2021

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Tuesday, March 24. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, are to provide an update on the novel coronavirus at 3 p.m. today (March 24).

• Canadians could see harsher measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 throughout the country if they do not follow the guidelines already in place.

• Conservative Finance critic Pierre Poilievre says there’s no deal yet between the Liberal government and Opposition over a proposed emergency aid bill to spend billions of dollars to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and cushion some of its damage to the economy.

• While the COVID-19 guidelines and precautions issued Sunday for the B.C. construction industry are “good advice,” one Fraser Valley company is calling them “too little and too late.”

• In the wake of closing Marine Drive parking lots and the waterfront parkade, White Rock council has taken the further step of closing the city’s iconic pier to the public.

• The City of White Rock has made changes to policy on residential garbage pick-up as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

• The province has unveiled its plan to support British Columbians.

• The Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021 on Tuesday, ending weeks of speculation that the games could not go ahead as scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

• Anyone who visited Gabby’s Country Cabaret on the nights of Feb. 29 and March 14 may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to a letter issued to the Langley night club by Fraser Health Authority on Saturday.

• B.C. is following the lead of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario, changing its employment law to protect people from losing their jobs due to COVID-19 effects.

• British Columbia’s mayors were discouraged from declaring their own states of emergency, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said Monday (March 23).

For the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news, visit peacearchnews.com/tag/coronavirus


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Coronavirus

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you
B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

