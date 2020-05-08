COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

As more pet guardians are finding it difficult to stretch the budget to cover pet food and supplies, Langley Animal Protection Society, local food banks and the BC SPCA in Surrey are all offering expanded pet food bank outreach programs. (Contributed file photo)

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Friday, May 8. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• Quarantined seniors will be treated to live concerts outside four residences in South Surrey this Friday (May 8) and Sunday (May 10)– and through Zoom tele-conferencing, friends, relatives and members of the public will be able to see and hear the performances, too.

• The Canadian economy lost almost two million jobs in April, a record high, as the closure of non-essential services to slow the spread of COVID-19 forced businesses to shutter temporarily.

• Langley Animal Protection Society, local food banks and the BC SPCA in Surrey uniting to ensure pets are fed.

• The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted long-standing barriers preventing Canadians with communication disabilities from fully accessing the health-care system.

• Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says construction of multi-unit housing projects remained strong in some provinces last month despite the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Individual B.C. business returning to operation under COVID-19 public health rules do not have to have their plans approved, and some may choose not to operate even when they can, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.

• Some of B.C.’s hundreds of provincial parks and protected areas are set to open on the eve of the Victoria Day long weekend, but camping opportunities aren’t coming until June and July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

• About 500 commercial truck drivers were treated to a hot meal and cup of coffee in Delta last week as a way of saying thank you for all their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.


