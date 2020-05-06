Painted rocks send a colourful message. (Tracy Holmes photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MAY 6: Plans for gradual reopening of services expected to be announced today

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Wednesday, May 6. This information will be updated as information becomes available:

• Premier John Horgan, Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, are to provide an update at 3 p.m. today on B.C.’s strategy going forward during the novel coronavirus.

• Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. expects a prolonged period of weak real estate prices because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a return to pre-recession pricing more than two years away.

• B.C.’s top doctor says “everybody and their dog” has come up with some kind of contact-tracing app for COVID-19 but the province hasn’t found any that would meet its needs.

• B.C.’s provincial health officer is releasing more than televised COVID-19 updates.

• White Rock’s city manager says pursuing a zero-increase option would not be advisable in light of current uncertainty about the how long the effects of COVID-19 will be felt.

• British Columbia is expected to announce plans today for a gradual reopening of services, but the provincial health officer warns people should stay in their social “bubble” to prevent a surge of COVID-19 cases.

• Expecting mothers who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 in March, and have since been unable to access emergency federal aid, will become eligible Friday for a key benefit — without jeopardizing their parental leave.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
CoronavirusSurreyWhite Rock

