White Rock council has endorsed a recommendation focusing on future restaurant business on Marine Drive – in particular, the potential for weather-protected all-season patios on the waterfront.

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 30:

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Thursday, April 30. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• In a rare action looking beyond the current COVID-19 crisis, White Rock council has endorsed a recommendation focusing on future restaurant business on Marine Drive – in particular the potential for weather-protected all-season patios on the waterfront.

• When teacher Jinhee Park noticed some of her students feeling down about cancelled classes and not seeing their friends at school, she sought to cheer them up with one song they’d grown to love before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

• Broken hip and COVID-19 keep B.C. couple apart for 76th anniversary.

• Doctors say they’re becoming increasingly concerned about how they will handle the swelling backlog of elective surgeries once the immediate COVID-19 threat has ebbed.

Surrey Pretrial Centre has no confirmed COVID-19 infections among its staff and 307 inmates.

• Provincial Labour Minister Harry Bains says B.C. is in a “relatively good position” to rebound strongly when the pandemic is over, having entered it with a thriving economy and workforce.


