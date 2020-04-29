Messages and colourful drawings have been left on rocks placed in various communities. (Tracy Holmes photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 29: Fee breaks for White Rock businesses, Snowbirds to pay tribute

Here’s your update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Wednesday, April 29:

• Businesses in White Rock shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, or forced to curtail sidewalk patio activities, got some additional breaks from council at Monday night’s meeting.

• The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are getting ready to take to the skies to pay tribute to those trying to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

• The Surrey Board of Trade is to host a ‘Workforce Digital Town Hall’ with B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains and deputy Minister of Labour Trevor Hughes at 1 p.m. today. To register, visit zoom.us/webinar

• Statistics Canada reports nearly one-third of Canadian businesses who responded in a newly released survey have seen their revenues plummet by 40 per cent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• McDonald’s Canada says it will start importing beef as Canada’s beef supply chain struggles to meet current demand amid COVID-19.

• Haircuts for Good fundraiser asking for donations through home haircuts, with an aim to raise money for health-care foundations and food banks.

• For millions of people around the world dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, sleep brings no relief.

• While the government spends hundreds of millions of dollars to develop and test potential vaccines for COVID-19, experts say mandatory vaccination is unlikely given the difficult practical and ethical problems that would entail.

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Surrey RCMP seize $33,000 in stolen Canada Emergency Response Benefit cheques

A man and woman were arrested in Cloverdale

PLOT gardeners in Newton deliver produce-filled care baskets to those in need

‘This (project) has really opened my eyes about the community I’m living in and thought I know’

Community plant sale in Surrey to help support food bank and community groups

Growing Smiles Fundraising has created a new way to give back to the community during COVID-19

VIDEO: Snowbirds to fly across country to salute Canadians trying to flatten the curve

Moves comes after a three-week pause in training

Thor the dog a viral Okanagan sensation

Local photographer snaps shots of pooch, shares amid COVID-19 for smiles

B.C. seeks antibody tests to determine COVID-19 ‘community immunity’

Some tests look ‘very promising,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Complex challenges mean mandatory COVID-19 vaccine unlikely: experts

There are no truly mandatory vaccines in Canada

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

More than half of Canadian companies seeing sales drop at least 20%: StatCan

Survey suggests nearly one in five businesses have laid off 80 per cent or more of their workforce

McDonald’s Canada to start using imported beef amid Canadian supply concerns

It will continue to buy as much Canadian beef as possible and supplement the remainder with imports

VIDEO: Aerial tour of flooding in Williams Lake area

Thanks to Wayne Peterson, the Tribune is providing an aerial view

