COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Here’s your update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Wednesday, April 29:

• Businesses in White Rock shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, or forced to curtail sidewalk patio activities, got some additional breaks from council at Monday night’s meeting.

• The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are getting ready to take to the skies to pay tribute to those trying to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

• The Surrey Board of Trade is to host a ‘Workforce Digital Town Hall’ with B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains and deputy Minister of Labour Trevor Hughes at 1 p.m. today. To register, visit zoom.us/webinar

• Statistics Canada reports nearly one-third of Canadian businesses who responded in a newly released survey have seen their revenues plummet by 40 per cent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• McDonald’s Canada says it will start importing beef as Canada’s beef supply chain struggles to meet current demand amid COVID-19.

• Haircuts for Good fundraiser asking for donations through home haircuts, with an aim to raise money for health-care foundations and food banks.

• For millions of people around the world dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, sleep brings no relief.

• While the government spends hundreds of millions of dollars to develop and test potential vaccines for COVID-19, experts say mandatory vaccination is unlikely given the difficult practical and ethical problems that would entail.

Coronavirus