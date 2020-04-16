COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 16: Mosquitoes no concern in spread of COVID-19: WHO

Daily update for Thursday, April 16 on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond. It will be updated as information becomes available:

• The continuation of an Environmental Appeal Board hearing contesting an air-quality permit issued to a South Surrey galvanizing plant has been pushed back two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• A group of more than 30 Vancouver Island leaders are asking the province to restrict long weekend ferry travel to essential traffic only during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• According to the World Health Organization, there’s nothing to fear when it comes to mosquitoes spreading the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

For more on COVID-19, visit peacearchnews.com/tag/coronavirus



tholmes@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus