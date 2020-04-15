Photographer Norman Orr came across this colourful message. (Norman Orr photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 15: Canadians taking more precautions, online townhall meeting set for April 17

Daily update for Wednesday, April 15 on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond. It will be updated as information becomes available:

Minister of Health Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are to provide an update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. today. Watch it live on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

• The South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce will hold another Virtual Town Hall online meeting for businesses and residents this Friday (April 17) from 10 a.m. to noon.

• Canadians are changing their weekly habits and taking more precautions, according to a new Statistics Canada survey examining how people are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic going into the second month of lockdown.

• The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 0.25 per cent, saying this morning that it is effectively as low as it can go to combat the economic impacts of COVID-19.

For more on COVID-19, visit peacearchnews.com/tag/coronavirus


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WHO issues guidelines for lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Is Canada ready?
Next story
‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Just Posted

Delta Police ask for help finding young sisters who go missing again

Police say latest disappearance of Nikita Joseph, 14, and Shauntea Joseph, 11, is considered high risk

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 15: Canadians taking more precautions, online townhall meeting set for April 17

Murder charge laid in Surrey shooting

Police believe it was a random killing, as the accused and victim did not know each other

Aircraft ready to spray pesticide in area of Surrey where gypsy moths are a problem

Permit allows pest-control product Btk to be sprayed up to four times from April 15 to June 30

White Rock RCMP arrest man for break and enter, shortly after he was warned of property crime focus

Suspect released on condition he not be in the City of White Rock.

Shania Twain among performers set for ‘Canada Together’ broadcast benefit

A total of 20 acts are participating through the rest of the week

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

WHO issues guidelines for lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Is Canada ready?

The WHO guidelines outline six areas officials must consider

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target at 0.25%, early data shows economy plunged

The central bank says the downturn tied to COVID-19 will be the worst on record

More Canadians concerned with health of others than their own during pandemic

New Statistics Canada survey will be used to inform governments response to COVID-19

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

As B.C. grapples with pandemic, top doctor marks grim anniversary of overdose crisis

Dr. Henry said the stigma associated with addiction, the challenges with getting help remained top of mind

COVID-19: B.C. hospitals getting some scheduled surgeries done

Urgent as well as emergency procedures going ahead

Most Read