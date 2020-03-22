People keep their distance at Newton Exchange on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 22: City of Surrey playgrounds remain open

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Sunday, March 22:

• Fraser Health says a video of a nurse talking about COVID-19 is “well intentioned,” but it includes “misinformation”

READ ALSO: Fraser Health says ‘well intentioned call to action’ from Surrey nurse contains ‘misinformation’, March 21, 2020

• City of Surrey playground remain open, while White Rock has closed four and Delta has closed all playgrounds, skate and bike parks

READ ALSO: City of White Rock closes four playgrounds to help stop spread of COVID-19, March 22, 2020

READ ALSO: Delta closing playgrounds, skate and bike parks, March 20, 2020

• Two City of Surrey-run daycares and all city-run day camps will be closed as of Monday, March 23

READ ALSO: McCallum announces Surrey-run daycares, day camps will be shut down, March 19, 2020

• Vancouver Coastal Health is restricting all visitors to essential visits only at VCH-run facilities

• Delta bylaw officers were out enforcing provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s order to close personal service businesses

READ ASLO: Delta bylaw inspectors enforcing provincial health officer’s orders, March 21, 2020

READ ALSO: B.C.’s top doctor orders immediate closure of salons, spas and other personal services, March 21, 2020

This file will be updated throughout the day

For the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news, visit surreynowleader.com/tag/coronavirus.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World COVID-19 morning update, March 22: New York governor wants military mobilized
Next story
Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

Just Posted

Cloverdale Chamber director creates ‘Open for business’ Facebook page

Scott Wheatley cites need for all to ‘support our fellow local businesses’

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 22: City of Surrey playgrounds remain open

‘We need to do more’: Fraser Health doctors send dire letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry

Letter says hospitals soon to be ‘overwhelmed,’ urges closure of all non-essential businesses

City of White Rock closes four playgrounds to help stop spread of COVID-19

Parks remain open in the city

Fraser Health says ‘well intentioned call to action’ from Surrey nurse contains ‘misinformation’

A video of a health care worker, allegedly at Surrey Memorial, making the rounds of social media

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

Forestry giant Interfor curtails operations in the face of COVID-19

Forestry giant set to reduce production by 60 per cent for at least two weeks.

B.C. to allow restaurants to use laid-off servers to deliver alcohol

Restaurants are allowed to use unemployed servers to deliver liquor products

B.C. scientist one of many fighting coronavirus pandemic on dozens of fronts

The federal government awarded almost $27 million in grants to coronavirus-related research

Toilet paper re-seller spotted in Costco parking lot ‘meant no wrong by it’

Woman was photographed selling from SUV

Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Victoria Police broke up a house party Saturday night

Harrison Hot Springs officially closed to visitors

Village announcement, open letter express serious concern for community amid pandemic

World COVID-19 morning update, March 22: New York governor wants military mobilized

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Canadian coronavirus morning update: Parliament to reconvene, Nova Scotia declares emergency

March 22, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Most Read