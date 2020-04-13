The City of White Rock blocked access to the waterfront promenade in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. (Aaron Hinks photos)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 13: 24,804 cases of COVID-19 reported in Canada

Daily update for Monday, April 13 on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond:

• Monday morning, Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam reported that Canada now has 24,804 cases of COVID-19, has 734 reported deaths and has tested 428,000 people. Of the people tested, approximately 5.7 per cent have tested positive for the disease.

• The federal government announced it’s giving $50 million to help food producers with the mandatory 14-day quarantine imposed on temporary foreign workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Health Canada has approved the use of a portable, rapid-testing device for COVID-19. The Spartan Cube from Ottawa’s Spartan Bioscience is expected to help provide rapid tests for health services in rural and remote areas such as Indigenous communities.

• The Semiahmoo Shopping Centre donated 150 Easter treat bags to frontline workers at Peace Arch Hospital.

• A petition asking that access to Vancouver Island is limited to essential services, supplies and residents only during the COVID-19 pandemic has garnered thousands of signatures.

• Learning from home may present challenges to young students amid COVID-19. UBC faculty of education associate professor Marina Milner-Bolotin said that while secondary students have grown accustomed to online learning, middle school and primary students have not.

• The South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce announced this week that they will be hosting another COVID-19 virtual town hall session on April 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to address the concerns of businesses and residents of the area. This follows two other sessions held April 3, in which 120 people participated. Confirmed panel members include South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Surrey-White Rock MLA Tracy Redies, Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux, White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker, Surrey Couns. Linda Annis and Allison Patton, and Peace Arch Hospital and Delta Hospital executive director Teresa O’Callaghan.

Coronavirus

