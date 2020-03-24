COVID-19 case diagnosed at White Rock care home

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 at a press conference March 21, in Vancouver. Henry announced a White Rock case Tuesday (March 24). (B.C. Government video still)

A resident of a White Rock care home is among the newest cases of confirmed COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the case – at Evergreen Heights – during a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Evergreen, located at 1501 Everall St., was among two facilities added to the list of long-term care centres where outbreaks have been identified. The second was Little Mountain Place Residential Care in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

“In both those cases, a single person – a staff person and a resident, in the case of Evergreen Heights – have tested positive,” Henry said.

“The outbreak protocols are being implemented at both those facilities, and continue at the other long-term care and assisted-living facilities where we have identified outbreaks.”

Henry said cases are “escalating… across British Columbia.”

“No community is immune,” she said.

On Monday (March 23), Henry announced the province was stepping up screening and protection measures for long-term care homes after two more staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at facilities in Vancouver and Delta.

She said Tuesday that the outbreaks are a reflection of the challenges of having long-term care staff working at multiple facilities, and that “urgent” efforts are underway to “sort that out” by the end of this week.

Henry said positive news is that B.C. has not recorded any additional deaths due to COVID-19. That number remains at 13. In addition, 173 of those who tested positive for the virus – out of a total 617 to date – have fully recovered, she said.

