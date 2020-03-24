B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 at a press conference March 21, in Vancouver. Henry announced a White Rock case Tuesday (March 24). (B.C. Government video still)

COVID-19 case diagnosed at White Rock care home

Provincial health officer announces Evergreen Heights resident affected

A resident of a White Rock care home is among the newest cases of confirmed COVID-19.

READ MORE: B.C. screening care home workers as two more test positive for COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the case – at Evergreen Heights – during a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Evergreen, located at 1501 Everall St., was among two facilities added to the list of long-term care centres where outbreaks have been identified. The second was Little Mountain Place Residential Care in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

“In both those cases, a single person – a staff person and a resident, in the case of Evergreen Heights – have tested positive,” Henry said.

“The outbreak protocols are being implemented at both those facilities, and continue at the other long-term care and assisted-living facilities where we have identified outbreaks.”

Henry said cases are “escalating… across British Columbia.”

“No community is immune,” she said.

On Monday (March 23), Henry announced the province was stepping up screening and protection measures for long-term care homes after two more staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at facilities in Vancouver and Delta.

She said Tuesday that the outbreaks are a reflection of the challenges of having long-term care staff working at multiple facilities, and that “urgent” efforts are underway to “sort that out” by the end of this week.

Henry said positive news is that B.C. has not recorded any additional deaths due to COVID-19. That number remains at 13. In addition, 173 of those who tested positive for the virus – out of a total 617 to date – have fully recovered, she said.

More to come…

CoronavirusWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 tests up to 3,500 a day, care home staffing to change
Next story
Surrey’s 0 Avenue residents asked to watch for Asian giant hornets

Just Posted

COVID-19 case diagnosed at White Rock care home

Provincial health officer announces Evergreen Heights resident affected

Kwantlen Polytechnic University moves to deliver summer classes remotely

The post secondary institution announced all classes, apart from select trades, will move online

Crime Stoppers warning of COVID-19 related scams

It has issued a public warning about some of the scams out there, which in particular target the elderly

Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs closure leaves some horsemen and horses with nowhere to go

Sandra Roberts says horsemen’s welfare not being addressed

ZYTARUK: Step back, people. Personal space is where it’s at

These days, crowds plus cozy equals — you guessed it — COVIDiots

Self-Advocates of Semiahmoo issue video appeals amid pandemic concerns

YouTube series encourages fair treatment and reminds ‘we’re in this together’

B.C. COVID-19 tests up to 3,500 a day, care home staffing to change

Massage therapists, chiropractors told to treat urgent cases only

Internet safety while social distancing: expert says monitor internet use

More opportunities for scams, cyber criminals, sexual predators

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

Miracle Beach, Wells Gray facilities open for day-use only

Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

Most Read