B.C. Premier John Horgan walks through the rose garden at the B.C. legislature, June 3, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: B.C. protects amateur sports groups from virus liability

Dr. Bonnie Henry endorses Vancouver Canucks bid to host NHL

The B.C. government has passed a cabinet order protecting amateur sports organizations from COVID-19-related liability as they resume activities, and endorsed the Vancouver Canucks bid to be a hub city for NHL games this summer.

Premier John Horgan told reporters June 10 that some B.C. amateur sports organizations have been refused insurance, and the provincial order protects the estimated 800,000 youth and adult volunteers from lawsuits arising from COVID-19 exposure.

Horgan also announced that provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has modified her public health order to approve the Vancouver Canucks plan to host teams for a modified playoff series this summer. The 14-day quarantine for U.S. visitors will not change, but Henry has allowed teams to be treated as a family-like “bubble” to allow them to travel from specified hotels to Rogers Arena. Edmonton and other cities are vying for the chance to be the western and eastern hub teams for an expanded playoff round.

“I’m going to be on my couch watching the games regardless, whether they’re in Vegas or Vancouver,” Horgan said.

Horgan said softball, soccer and other groups have been hard at work getting ready. The cabinet order applies to 72 provincial sport organizations and more than 4,100 local sport groups.

RELATED: Softball’s Canada Cup scrubbed due to COVID-19

RELATED: Outdoor pools, spray parks begin opening in June

“Of course all of these organizations have to follow public health directions, and I know they will. They’re very anxious to do so,” Horgan said. “Various sectors have already approved their back-to-play plans, and I know that minor soccer for example should be up and running as of June 12.”

The B.C. cabinet has extended its state of emergency for another two weeks, as required by legislation to make emergency powers over transportation and other key functions. The state of emergency was declared March 18 to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the longest-ever emergency period in late May, surpassing the 2017 forest fire season.

A public health emergency was declared the same day by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, ordering pubs and personal services business closed.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey’s spray parks and outdoor pools will be open this summer

Just Posted

Surrey Mounties issue warning about cop, border guard impersonation scam

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said police received five reports of this scam on June 9

Surrey’s spray parks and outdoor pools will be open this summer

City releases schedule of re-openings, which start next week

Surrey RCMP seeks dash-cam footage of Newton vehicle fire

Suspicious fire in the 7500-block of 140th Street in Newton shortly after 11 p.m. June 7

Arrest likely averted more property crime: White Rock RCMP

‘Keen-eyed’ officer credited with recognizing man who was ordered to stay out of the city

White Rock waterfront fencing to remain in place for now

Council votes to wait until early July to reassess need for temporary barrier

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19: B.C. protects amateur sports groups from virus liability

Dr. Bonnie Henry endorses Vancouver Canucks bid to host NHL

VIDEO: ‘Abbotsford Newshound’ fades to black

Videographer Kevin MacDonald steps away from breaking news coverage due to encryption

B.C.’s logging industry pleads for certainty as push away from old-growth continues

Truck Loggers Association wants to run their business without worrying about changing goalposts

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

History of systemic racism between RCMP and First Nations must be addressed: B.C. chief

Recent protests spark renewed calls for police reform and healing to move forward

Willowbrook mall worker confirmed to have had COVID-19

The employee has not been in the mall since June 3

12-year-old petitions to preserve neighbourhood pool

Local youth will take her case to council next Monday

Aldergrove zoo announces free admission for frontline healthcare workers in light of COVID-19

Zoo also selling face masks to public with profits directed to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation

Most Read