Couple fined $460 after pretending to cough at customers in Vancouver gym: police

Man, 60, and woman, 25, were not wearing masks

A Vancouver couple has been fined $460 after police said they pretended to cough on customers inside a private gym in the city’s False Creek neighbourhood.

The gym’s owner told police on Saturday (Jan. 16) night that two individuals who were not members at the facility had walked into the building. He said they were walking around without face masks while coughing in the general direction of customers and gym equipment.

Police approached the 60-year-old man and his 25-year-old girlfriend, who claimed they were only pretending to cough because gym goers were staring at them.

Each was fined $230 under the Emergency Program Act for failing to wear face masks.

