Couple with Lower Mainland gang ties arrested in Richmond with loaded handgun

The individuals were detained for investigation when CFSEU officers located a loaded handgun on their persons Friday, May 21. (CFSEU)

A woman and man connected to Lower Mainland gang activity were found with a loaded handgun in Richmond last week, B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit says.

The pair were arrested and the firearm was seized after CFSEU gang enforcement officers recognized the male exiting a local establishment the evening of May 21.

Upon further investigation, officers found the primed handgun, now being processed in a forensics lab to determine its association – if any – to crime.

“We are very pleased that another dangerous firearm has been taken off the streets. “ says Superintendent Bill Spearn.

Both individuals were released as officers investigate further.

More than 20 people have been killed this year as tensions between B.C. gangs escalate and the public becomes the main witnesses to shootings carried out in broad daylight.

“This incident reflects the reality that gangsters and gang activity have no boundaries,” says Chief Superintendent Will Ng of Richmond RCMP.

“It also shows how the collaboration between CFSEU and local agencies, like Richmond RCMP, is effectively identifying gangsters and their associates, disrupting their activities and getting guns off the street.”

