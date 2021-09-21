Council approves South Surrey parkland purchase

Property is first of six eyed for neighbourhood park in Semiahmoo Town Centre

Surrey council has approved the purchase of the first of six lots eyed for a future neighbourhood park in the Semiahmoo Town Centre.

At the Sept. 13 council meeting, council supported a staff recommendation to acquire 2335 153 St., a 734-sq.m. parcel located just south of Peninsula Village shopping centre and Semiahmoo House Society.

“The highest and best use of the Property, absent the park designation, is either redevelopment with a new single-family home, or pending assembly for townhouse development,” the report states.

Five neighbouring lots identified in a corporate report for future acquisition are 2325 and 2313 156 St., as well as 2330, 2320 and 2312 152A St.

In a brief discussion of the report, Mayor Doug McCallum noted that council often hears from the public about a lack of parkland – most recently, it was mentioned by a number of people who participated in a public hearing earlier the same night regarding a 12-home development in the McNally Creek neighbourhood of South Surrey.

But, “most council meetings we’ve had in the past, we seem to be buying parkland, and here’s another case,” McCallum said.

Coun. Laurie Guerra echoed the mayor’s sentiments, adding she is “really proud to say that Surrey is still the city of parks, so good job, everybody.”

According to the corporate report, park amenities will be determined with community consultation, through a planning and design process.

