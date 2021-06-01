Council approves parkland purchase in South Surrey

The City of Surrey has acquired two sites in Crescent Beach for parkland, adjacent to the Holy Cross Catholic Church. (Google Streetview image)

A trio of lots in South Surrey have been purchased by the city for parkland.

According to a news release, council on Monday (May 31) approved the purchase of 16995 24 Ave. in Grandview Heights – located on the north side of 24 Avenue, just east of the Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre – as well as 12254 Beecher St. and 2732 Mackenzie Ave. in Crescent Beach to add to the city’s parkland inventory.

The two Crescent Beach sites are adjacent to the Holy Cross Catholic Church.

All three are to be converted for community use, the release states.

Mayor Doug McCallum said the purchase “is another example of Council’s priority in protecting and enhancing our environment.”

Coun. Laurie Guerra – who chairs the city’s parks, recreation and culture committee – said it is “proof that Council is committed to expanding the City’s green space and ensuring that our residents have numerous and growing options to relax, exercise or play in Surrey’s parks.”

Since 2019, the city’s parkland has increased by 225 acres, the release states.

