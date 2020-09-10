Coroner investigating South Surrey farm fatality

BC Coroners’ Service officials confirm an investigation is underway into a Sept. 2 farm fatality in South Surrey. (File photo)

The coroner’s service is investigating a fatality that occurred on a South Surrey hay farm last week.

According to officials, an incident was report to the BC Coroners’ Service on the afternoon of Sept. 2.

Exactly what happened, as well as the age and gender of the victim, was not disclosed.

“Our investigation will look to determine cause of death and any contributory factors,” a response to Peace Arch News’ inquiries to the coroner’s service states.

PAN was alerted to the tragedy on Thursday (Sept. 10), and is seeking further information from authorities.

More to come…

DeathFarmingSurrey