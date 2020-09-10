BC Coroners’ Service officials confirm an investigation is underway into a Sept. 2 farm fatality in South Surrey. (File photo)

Coroner investigating South Surrey farm fatality

Incident occurred Sept. 2

The coroner’s service is investigating a fatality that occurred on a South Surrey hay farm last week.

According to officials, an incident was report to the BC Coroners’ Service on the afternoon of Sept. 2.

Exactly what happened, as well as the age and gender of the victim, was not disclosed.

“Our investigation will look to determine cause of death and any contributory factors,” a response to Peace Arch News’ inquiries to the coroner’s service states.

PAN was alerted to the tragedy on Thursday (Sept. 10), and is seeking further information from authorities.

More to come…

DeathFarmingSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man charged after assault with weapon near Surrey Central SkyTrain station
Next story
COVID-19: B.C.’s ‘hospital at home’ program to start in Victoria

Just Posted

Coroner investigating South Surrey farm fatality

Incident occurred Sept. 2

Commemorative plaque missing from heritage tree in Cloverdale

Local advocate Roger Bose wants plaque replaced

White Rock Museum and Archives enters online era

Video history quiz shows the way ahead, staff say

Man charged after assault with weapon near Surrey Central SkyTrain station

Surrey RCMP say 28-year-old Jaal Kueth remains in custody after violent assault Wednesday

Surrey students return to school

Here’s a look at what some schools, teachers are doing on the first day back

B.C. sets single-day record with 139 new COVID-19 cases

Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400

Texas truck vandalized in Victoria causing thousands in damages

The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby

Plastic band removed from neck of Greater Victoria sea lion

Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve

COVID-19: B.C.’s ‘hospital at home’ program to start in Victoria

Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort

Nightclub closures, liquor sale limits a ‘punch in the gut,’ B.C. industry group says

Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13

Tickets handed out and gear seized during Fraser River bar-fishing demonstration

Cost of fishing for salmon/trout during a closed time comes with a fine of $250, say DFO officials

B.C. Supreme Court rules against private healthcare centre, sides with province

Case was between Cambie Surgery Centre and the province

Former finance minister Bill Morneau broke election law in 2019: commissioner

The commissioner of Canada elections says before the 2019 federal election, Morneau pumped up two prospective Liberal candidates

Former Mission principal claims he was ‘researching’ Creep Catchers, after being filmed in child-luring sting

Teacher Regulation Branch finds Jason Alan Obert’s explanation ‘not plausible’

Most Read