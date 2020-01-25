Visitors to the annual Live In Langley Lunar New Year celebration sampled tasty treats at the 2018 event. Organizers, citing rising concern about the coronavirus outbreak in China, called off the Saturday Jan. 25 event. (Langley Advance Times/file)

Coronavirus concerns cause cancellation of Langley Lunar New Year celebration

Close to 1,000 were expected to attend the annual Live In Langley event on Saturday

Citing rising concern about the coronavirus outbreak in China, organizers called off the annual Live In Langley Lunar New Year celebration early on Saturday, Jan. 25, just hours before the celebration of Chinese art and culture was scheduled to take place.

Organizing committee member Susan Yu said the decision was made after about 200 people, some of them performers, cancelled.

“It’s just so sad, but we do believe it is the smart thing to do,” Yu told the Langley Advance Times.

“A lot of people travel to and from China this time of year,” she explained.

“It [the outbreak] is just getting worse and worse.”

In addition to the online cancellation notification, a small group of volunteers were going to be at the event location, Langley Christian Life Assembly, to inform ticket holders of the decision.

Yu said tickets will be refunded.

This year, attendance was expected to total nearly 1,000, a record for the all-volunteer event held by Live In Langley Chinese Association.

Yu added organizers are looking at holding the celebration later on this year, possibly “mid-autumn,” when it is hoped the virus risk will have been eliminated.

Yu added the organizers “definitely” intend to hold a new year celebration next year.

READ ALSO: Muriel Arnason Library celebrates Lunar New Year

The Live In Langley event was one of two Lunar New Year celebrations scheduled for Saturday in Langley.

An afternoon event at the Cascades Casino was expected to proceed as planned.

READ MORE: Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

More than 500 people have been infected in China after the outbreak started in the city of Wuhan.

READ MORE: B.C. teacher witnesses coronavirus terror in Shanghai

More than a dozen people have died in China and Canadian authorities are monitoring five to six possible cases in the country. There are suspected cases in Ontario, Quebec and one in the Vancouver area.

Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver airports have been identified as the most likely entry point for coronavirus.

Additional health screening questions have been added to kiosks, informing travellers about coronavirus and asking them if they’ve been to Wuhan.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Second earthquake in two days strikes near Agassiz
Next story
Man killed in fall from 3 Civic Plaza balcony in Surrey

Just Posted

Task force brainstorms on support for Semiahmoo homeless community

Community service providers gather to discuss options for housing, income safety and more

Two people reportedly sent to hospital after two-vehicle collision in Surrey

Collision happened on the 16500-block of 64 Avenue

Surrey tells Uber to cease operations in city, but company ‘respectfully’ declines

Ridesharing company told to stop operating within the city by 9 p.m. Jan. 24

South Surrey couple donates $250K to students in honour of late son

Joseph Chung Scholarship Fund helps out 100 post-secondary students

Surrey RCMP investigate report of explosion at home

‘Emotionally elevated’ person taken ‘safely’ into custody: police

Officials reaching out to those in contact with Canada’s first coronavirus patient

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China

No travel ban, temperature checks for Wuhan travellers as coronavirus spreads to Canada

One Toronto man is recovering after being infected

Risk of coronavirus low in B.C. as first case emerges in Toronto: officials

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in B.C.

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 3-2 decision in overtime to Kelowna Rockets

‘We beat ourselves’ frustrated coach says

‘Presumptive case’ of coronavirus in Canada confirmed by Ontario doctors

Man in his 50s felt ill on his return to Canada from Wuhan, China

People knowingly take fentanyl so make policy changes to reduce harm: B.C. study

Dr. Jane Buxton, an epidemiologist at the centre, says drug users need more resources,

‘My heart is going to bleed’: Bodies brought back to Canada following Iran plane crash

Remains of Sahar Haghjoo, 37, and her eight-year-old daughter, Elsa Jadidi, were identified last weekend

Coronavirus concerns cause cancellation of Langley Lunar New Year celebration

Close to 1,000 were expected to attend the annual Live In Langley event on Saturday

Second earthquake in two days strikes near Agassiz

A 2.6-magnitude recorded Saturday morning

Most Read