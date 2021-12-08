Surrey RCMP respond to man barricading himself in a house in Port Mann on Wednesday, Dec. 8. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

UPDATE: Barricaded Surrey man taken into custody with nobody injured

Surrey Mounties were asking people to avoid the 14100-block of 114A Avenue

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP report the man has been taken into custody with no injuries and “without any incident.”

Surrey Mounties are asking people to avoid the 14100-block of 114A Avenue as they deal with a man who has barricaded himself inside a house there.

“The public are being asked to avoid this area until further notice,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha said. “As a precaution some residences in the immediate vicinity have been evacuated. Updates will be provided as available.”

Sangha said police received a call at 8:40 a.m. today (Dec. 8) about a “disturbance” there and the Emergency Response Team is on scene.

“At this point in the investigation the person is contained to a room in a house,” Sangha said, “so he does not have anybody with him in that room.”

“There was a weapon seen at the beginning of when this file was initiated,” she added. “Since then this weapon is away from this person at this point now, it’s not in the same room.”

She said she couldn’t comment on what kind of weapon.

“We are trying to solve this in the best possible way to get this person out there on their own accord.”


surrey rcmp

