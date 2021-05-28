A 10-classroom addition to Sunnyside Elementary, due for completion by September 2022, will take some 250 students out of portables. (File photo)

A 10-classroom addition to Sunnyside Elementary, due for completion by September 2022, will take some 250 students out of portables. (File photo)

Construction phase begins for South Surrey’s Sunnyside Elementary addition

Project will add 10 new permanent classrooms by September 2022

A new addition for Sunnyside Elementary will move more children out of portables and into permanent classrooms.

Start of construction on the $11.4 million upgrade, which will add 10 classrooms to the school, was announced Friday (May 28) by education minister Jennifer Whiteside.

According to a media release, the new classrooms, due for completion in September of 2022, will accommodate 250 students.

“Families in Surrey are seeing concrete results of our government’s work to build new and expanded schools that give children the best opportunities to succeed,” Whiteside said.

“We are very excited to start construction on this 10-classroom addition to Sunnyside Elementary,” said Surrey school board chair Laurie Larsen.

“South Surrey has been developing very rapidly and this addition will help support our district in addressing the needs of our growing community. We thank the provincial government for their investment and look forward to continuing to work together to increase capacity and create modern learning environments for our students.”

In addition to the new project, the provincial government has also provided $39.1 million to build a new, 655-seat Ta’talu Elementary school, which will further support enrolment growth in the Sunnyside neighbourhood.

That school, which will include before- and after-school child care spaces, is expected to open in September 2023.

The release noted the current investment is part of a nearly $450 million provincial contribution to Surrey schools in under four years, aimed at increasing capacity, upgrading high-risk schools and purchasing property for future schools to meet projected demand.

With the latest projects, Surrey is on track to create nearly 9,600 new student spaces by 2025, it said.


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Education fundingSchoolsSurrey

Previous story
Mountie honoured for his work supporting Surrey’s vulnerable
Next story
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commits $25M for Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank

Just Posted

Surrey Mounties are looking for 13-year-old Savannah Ballendine. She’s been missing since May 27. (RCMP handout)
Mounties looking for missing 13-year-old

Savannah Ballendine was last seen in Cloverdale

In a May 28, 2021 information bulletin, Fraser Health said a resident and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at Brookside Lodge in Surrey. (Image: Google Street View)
Fraser Health declares outbreak at Surrey long-term care facility

One resident, one staff member test positive for novel coronavirus

A 10-classroom addition to Sunnyside Elementary, due for completion by September 2022, will take some 250 students out of portables. (File photo)
Construction phase begins for South Surrey’s Sunnyside Elementary addition

Project will add 10 new permanent classrooms by September 2022

Corporal Scotty Schumann of the Surrey RCMP Police Mental Health Outreach Team (PMHOT) is the recipient of the 2020 RCMP Veteran’s Award. (Now-Leader file photo)
Mountie honoured for his work supporting Surrey’s vulnerable

Corporal Scotty Schumann is recipient of 2020 RCMP Veteran’s Award

The City of Surrey is seeking the public’s input on its urban tree strategy. (Tracy Holmes photo)
City of Surrey seeks residents’ input on urban tree strategy

Public engagement will be sought again in the fall, city notes

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Surrey man walks ‘Run Surrey Run’ using exoskeleton at rehab clinic

Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Two Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Tracy Porteous, co-executive director of Ending Violence Association of B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. expands grant program for community sexual assault response

Indigenous, immigrant women receive specialized outreach

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

St. Joseph’s Mission operated from July 19, 1891 to June 30, 1981. Chiefs from across B.C. have been meeting at length after Indigenous communities were rocked by the news of the discovery of the remains of 215 children. (Rebecca Dyok)
Residential school survivor calling for Canada-wide search of sites after remains of 215 children found

‘I’m glad that they were found. It’s an eye-opener for many people all over the world,’ says Pearl Petal a survivor of St. Joseph’s Mission

The Ridge Meadows Bruins Rugby Club has released a member of their board of directors pending an investigation into their involvement in an altercation at a Harrison Campsite on Victoria Day. (Screenshot/Facebook)
B.C. rugby club removes board member after alleged campsite altercation

Anyone with information about the May 21 incident should contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

A plaque is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
B.C. premier ‘horrified’ at discovery of remains at Kamloops residential school site

John Horgan says the discovery of the remains of 215 children is a tragedy of unimaginable proportions

Vancouver’s PNE says it’s been left out of wage subsidies and grants available to most other businesses and organizations amid the pandemic because it’s municipally owned. (Evanessence Photography)
No PNE? Future of B.C.’s 111-year-old attraction hangs on funding

The PNE has survived two world wars and the Great Depression, but the challenges of COVID have pushed the tourist attraction to the brink, with thousands of jobs now at risk

Children examine aquatic life in Delta’s Burns Bog as part of a day camp in 2018. A return to overnight camps is coming this summer, B.C. public health officials say. (Burns Bog Society/Surrey NowLeader)
Indoor church services, weddings, funerals coming back in B.C.

Overnight summer camps for kids also going ahead this year

Most Read