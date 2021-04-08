Construction on new Surrey elementary school set for spring 2023

This site in the Sullivan neighbourhood was purchased by the Surrey school district for a future school. It’s adjacent to Goldstone Park, which is at 146th Street and 58th Avenue. The site reaches all the way to 146th Street from 148th Street. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Ministry of Education is releasing new information on a previously announced school site.

The ministry, along with the City of Surrey and the Surrey school district, announced the site purchase in late January 2020. The ministry previously told the Now-Leader the site, which will front 148th Street and is next to Goldstone Park, was purchased for $18 million.

The school, which doesn’t yet have name, will seat 655 students.

It’s set to open in 2025, with construction starting in spring of 2023.

In a news release Thursday (April 8), the ministry said the provincial government is providing $38.9 million to build the school and the district is kicking in an additional $5 million.

The ministry adds the “energy-efficient” school will “be built with greenhouse gas reduction strategies” that are “expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions of the facility by 89% compared to what a standard new school would produce.”

The site will also include before- and after-school child care spaces.



