Construction of new, four-lane crossing of Nicomekl River in South Surrey to begin soon

Work to construct a new, four-lane crossing over the Nicomekl River along King George Boulevard is anticipated to get underway this winter, beginning with removal of the single-lane Bailey Bridge.

In a news release issued Tuesday morning (Nov. 23), the City of Surrey warned the project – estimated to cost $22.5 million – will cause traffic delays and encouraged drivers to plan alternate routes.

It’s being undertaken in partnership with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“With this corridor seeing over 26,000 vehicles of traffic each day, the new Nicomekl River Bridge will build a stronger transportation network for Surrey residents to connect more efficiently to each other, and to the region as a whole,” Mayor Doug McCallum said in the release.

“The project will consist of two separate two-lane free-span structures that will be earthquake and flood resilient and will significantly increase the safety along this corridor. The new crossing benefits everyone, and I would like to thank the Province for their collaboration in making this long overdue project happen.”

Plans to replace the Bailey Bridge – which had been operational since the early-1980s – were first announced by the province in 2017, promising “reliability for travellers and a longer lifespan,” as well as removal of the existing 10,000-kg weight restriction.

It faced a number of delays in the years that followed, including a wait for environmental approval, as well as discussions with the city “in light of their future, long-term transportation plan.”

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming said the new crossing “will support better community connections in Surrey.”

“This wider crossing, built to modern standards, will be safer for pedestrians and cyclists, and alleviate the traffic bottleneck at the present three-lane crossing,” Fleming said in the release.

Along with the new crossing, other road improvements are to be made along King George Boulevard from the Park-and-Ride intersection to Crescent Road.

Construction is anticipated to begin in winter 2021, with completion by winter 2022/2023.

The existing single-lane Bailey Bridge has been decommissioned and will be removed later this year to allow construction to proceed, Tuesday’s release notes.

The Province of B.C. has an agreement with the City of Surrey to provide $11.5 million for construction of ministry-owned infrastructure.

