Conservatives would make White Rock Pier a priority: Findlay

Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Conservative candidate for the South Surrey-White Rock riding said that upgrading and reinforcing White Rock’s historic pier would be a regional priority for a Conservative government. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey-White Rock Conservative candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay says her party, if it forms the next government, will commit to funding to continue refurbishment of White Rock’s pier.

“Canada’s Conservatives will end the delays and get shovels in the ground on long-awaited upgrades to the White Rock Pier,” said Findlay in a media release issued Sept. 2.

“We understand how important this pier is to the community of White Rock and a Conservative government will prioritize projects that secure our recovery, create jobs, and improve the quality of life of Canadians.”

She said that a Conservative government will upgrade and reinforce the entire pier to help complete work that began after the iconic structure was seriously damaged in a December 2018 storm.

Though the damaged section of the pier has been repaired, she said, a Conservative government would extend the upgrades to the entire foundations of the pier.

White Rock pier, originally built in 1914, is considered Canada’s longest pier and is a significant tourist attraction for the region, Findlay noted.

Many of the shoreline businesses rely upon tourism for their livelihoods, she added.

A Conservative government would also work with the province, municipalities, and First Nations communities across British Columbia to invest in similar infrastructure projects, based on their local priorities, Findlay said.

“I’m thrilled a Conservative government will recognize the importance of the White Rock Pier to our community,” she said.

“This shovel-ready project will encourage more people to explore our region and fuel a strong economic recovery for White Rock.”



