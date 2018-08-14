COMMUTER ALERT: Motorcycle crash on major thoroughfare sends one to hospital

Mounties are still on scene of an afternoon accident at 64th Avenue and 168th Street.

One man is in hospital in serious condition after a pickup truck and motorcycle collided at a major intersection late this afternoon.

The crash occurred at 64th Avenue and 168th Street, just before 4 p.m. today.

Mounties are reportedly still on scene investigating the cause of the crash, and the intersection will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time, said Surrey RCMP Sgt. Tyler Wickware.

“Initial reports indicate that the westbound pickup and the eastbound motorcycle collided at the intersection,” Wickware elaborated.

“No further details are available at this time as the investigation is in the early stages,” added the acting watch commander.