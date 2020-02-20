Surrey councillors Brenda Locke, left, and Laurie Guerra. (Now-Leader file photos)

Committee that replaced Surrey’s Public Safety Committee seven months ago has never met

Surrey mayor dissolved safety committee in July 2019, replaced it with Interim Police Transition Advisory Committee

The City of Surrey’s Public Safety Committee was replaced seven months ago with a committee that has never met.

The Public Safety Committee, which used to be known as the Police Committee, was a long-standing committee that saw all of council meet regularly with police, fire department and emergency responders, bylaws enforcement staff as well as medical health officers, to discuss public safety priorities and initiatives for the city.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum dissolved the safety committee in July 2019, replacing it with an Interim Police Transition Advisory Committee (IPTAC) comprised of himself and Safe Surrey Coalition councillors Doug Elford, Laurie Guerra, Allison Patton and Mandeep Nagra.

Shut out were McCallum’s former political allies Brenda Locke, Jack Hundial, Steven Pettigrew, and lone Surrey First Councillor Linda Annis.

The new committee had a proposed lifespan of three to six months and was tasked with supporting the city’s transition from the Surrey RCMP to the city’s own police force.

READ ALSO: Surrey mayor dissolves Public Safety Committee, creates one for police transition

Hundial, who split from the SSC last July, calling the mayor’s dissolving of the Public Safety Committee on July 15 the “final straw,” said the only “current mechanism for all public safety matters to be brought forward are now going to be through council, or they’re no longer being brought forward. It wasn’t just policing, it was also fire, interaction with health.”

“I would like it to be brought back,” he said of the Public Safety Committee.

homelessphoto

Surrey Councillor Jack Hundial. (File photo)

Surrey resident Debi Johnstone told the Now-Leader she’d tried on “numerous occasions” to obtain information concerning the IPTAC, until receiving an email from McCallum’s executive assistant on Jan. 31 confirming there has been no meetings, there are no minutes, and that “the chair may call a meeting of the committee as required and may also extend the term of the committee as required.”

Johnstone said a “really big concern” of hers is the COVID-19 virus. She said councillors are in the dark about such things, as they concern the city.

“This is getting very serious; this is not about who likes McCallum and who doesn’t. This is about our public safety, and this is huge.”

Locke said that back in the day, the Fraser Health Authority would have communicated its concerns to council through the Public Safety Committee.

Asked how council now finds out about public health matters, in the absence of that committee, Lock replied, “I don’t know.

“I am in this office every damn day and I am trying to find out a whole bunch of things, including where we’re at with the COVID-19 thing, is one thing – we don’t even have a really great handle on what’s going on in the city on all kinds of fronts,” Locke said.

“I try to find out where we’re at in terms of the opioid problems and the addictions issues. We would have heard about that – that’s exactly where that information came to us.”

READ ALSO OUR VIEW: Bring back Surrey’s Public Safety Committee

Locke said she’d like to see the Public Safety Committee brought back.

“There’s lots of stuff that happens in a city this size that we need to be on top of. We are in a complete vacuum, and everything we do, we have to research ourselves.”

Meantime, Guerra said of the IPTAC, “In my opinion, we’ve never had the need to meet.”

Asked if she thinks that interim committee is now moot, Guerra replied, “I would say yes. I don’t know if it’s been disbanded formally but for me it would be moot mainly because Wally Oppal took over the transition for the province. Now he’s even out of it, the report is with the province now and they’ll do with it what they will.”

Is there any appetite to bring back the Public Safety Committee?

“When the police board is formed, city councillors have nothing to do with policing any more, that’s up to the board,” Guerra noted.

“You don’t often hear Vancouver councillors talking about their police, they just don’t. I don’t know if it has to be at arm’s length and that’s why they do it that way, but once the police board is formed, then city councillors aren’t really involved with policing. But if there’s a public safety committee, I’m not sure, we might form another one to deal with every other issue, whether it be with bylaws, just to have a representative from the police board maybe sit on something like that, I’m not sure the way it has to work or the way that it can work, if at all.”

McCallum has not replied to the Now-Leader’s requests for comment.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Exclusive: Pamela Anderson talks plans for waterfront Ladysmith property after 12-day marriage

Just Posted

Committee that replaced Surrey’s Public Safety Committee seven months ago has never met

Surrey mayor dissolved safety committee in July 2019, replaced it with Interim Police Transition Advisory Committee

OUR VIEW: Bring back Surrey’s Public Safety Committee

It’s surely a concept our mayor can readily get behind, and make happen with haste

Extradition proceedings for man charged in 2017 South Surrey killing delayed

Brandon Nathan Teixeira was arrested in California in December

Surrey job-seekers get help in new ‘Interview Ready, Dress to Profession’ program

Moving Forward and SEVA agencies partner to give clients ‘much needed supports’ for employment

Trial dates confirmed for youth charged with South Surrey mechanic’s stabbing death

Aggravated assault of White Rock senior to be addressed at same time: Crown

Blair says RCMP have met Wet’suwet’en conditions, calls for end to blockades

The Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs oppose the Coastal GasLink project

Exclusive: Pamela Anderson talks plans for waterfront Ladysmith property after 12-day marriage

Anderson says she can pay her own bills. Peters denies making comments suggesting she can’t

Police look for man in Halloween mask who robbed Abbotsford medical-marijuana clinic

City’s second dispensary to be robbed in one month

Burger King breaks the mould with new advertising campaign

The company is known for irreverent ad campaigns

Maggie and Tim: B.C. residential school survivor turns to faith, forgiveness in mourning son

A young man’s tragic death and his mother’s survival through hardship

PHOTOS: RCMP call on kids to name latest police puppy recruits

This year’s theme is the letter ‘N,’ and 13 German shephards must be named

B.C., federal ministers plead for meeting Wet’suwet’en dissidents

Scott Fraser, Carolyn Bennett standing by to return to Smithers

B.C. mom’s complaint about ‘R word’ in children’s ministry email sparks review

In 2020, the ‘R’ word shouldn’t be used, Sue Robins says

RCMP not at fault for man’s death after release from UBC detachment: police watchdog

Man was found dead under the Lions Gate Bridge

Most Read