College suspends Surrey acupuncturist’s licence in wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations

In previous claim, woman alleged Jordan Titchener placed penis in her hand while she lay on table

Surrey acupuncturist Jordan Titchener’s licence has been suspended in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations. (Screenshot: Inner Chi Acupuncture/YouTube)

A Surrey acupuncturist’s licence has been suspended in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

Jordan Titchener, who worked out of Inner Chi Acupuncture, had his licence suspended effective June 14, according to a public notification from the College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists of B.C.

Inner Chi Acupuncture, which is located at 9547 152 St., is temporarily closed according to Google. It notes the closure was “confirmed by this business two weeks ago.”

The public notification says the college’s inquiry committee started an investigation into Titchener’s conduct on May 15, 2022, “concerning the allegation that he had engaged in professional misconduct of a sexual nature during treatment with a former patient.”

The committee then made an order to suspend his licence with the college “during its continued investigation of the allegation and pending a hearing of the Discipline Committee, if any, to protect the public.”

On May 15, the college was notified that a patient had alleged that she believed that during a treatment on Feb. 16, 2022, “the registrant placed his penis in her hand while she lay face down on the treatment table.”

At the time of the Feb. 16 alleged incident, Titchener had a “consent agreement” in place from another sexual misconduct investigation, where he “agreed, among other things, to have a chaperone physically present whenever he had contact with a female patient.”

In that consent agreement, according to the notification, Titchener was to have the chaperone until a discipline hearing was completed. The discipline decision was issued Feb. 2 and on March 4, the panel issued an order, along with several interim conditions, that Titchener was prohibited from treating female patients.

A penalty hearing was scheduled for May 12.

The college says that “in the context of the new investigation” started on May 15, the inquiry committee panel reviewed the investigative material gathered by the college and Titchener’s submission. The notification adds that he “denied the alleged conduct.”

The panel was “satisfied that extraordinary action was necessary to protect the public in the interim pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Meantime, a discipline hearing document on the college’s website notes Titchener was to attend a hearing Sept. 24 and Sept. 27, 2021 to determine whether he engaged in professional misconduct.

The document notes that on Nov. 12, 2020 that Titchener provided treatment to a complainant for neck, back and shoulder pain.

“At or towards the end of the treatment session, while the complainant was laying prone on the treatment table, the respondent asked her to squeeze his finger,” reads the document. “Instead of providing his finger to the complainant, the respondent placed his penis on the palm of her hand.”