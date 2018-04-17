Williams Lake RCMP have arrested several individuals in relation to a dial-a-dope operation. File photo

Cocaine and cash seized in B.C. dial-a-dope operation

Seven people arrested in Williams Lake and one in Port Coquitlam for Williams Lake area operation

More than $ 70,000 in cash and cocaine was seized and arrests made in a what police are calling a dial-a-dope operation operating out of the Williams Lake area.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP media relations, said seven people from Williams Lake and an individual from Port Coquitlam were arrested after a two-month long investigation led by the Williams Lake General Investigation Section and Crime Reduction Unit along with specialized support sections.

A search warrant executed on a residence in Williams Lake resulted in further evidence to support potential charges of drug trafficking, Saunderson said in a press release.

“A multi-unit co-ordinated response over several months permitted this investigation to be a success,” Insp. Jeff Pelley, officer in charge of the Williams Lake RCMP detachment said. “It is a testament to the dedicated officers who worked long endured hours to make this investigation a success and our community safer. I believe the targeting of these multi-level sophisticated cocaine traffickers will certainly impact the crime trends associated to drugs and violence making these offenders fully accountable within the court system.”

The announcement of the arrest comes after the RCMP raided a marijuana dispensary Sunday evening and arrested three individuals.

Read More: Williams Lake RCMP raid marijuana dispensary again

