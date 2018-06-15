(Twitter/Merlin)

Coast Guard searching waters off Vancouver Island for three missing boaters

Search crews are concentrating their efforts in a 41km area near Tofino

Three people are still missing off the coast of Tofino after their boat sank early Friday morning.

Canadian Coast Guard officials have confirmed they are searching a 41-square kilometre area after receiving multiple 911 calls at approximately 3 a.m. The calls came from residents in the Duffin Cove area, who heard calls for help from out at sea.

Multiple units responded, including the Tofino RCMP and the 442 squadron from Comox. They recovered one person who was not wearing a life jacket at 3:30 a.m. Roughly one hour later they heard from another survivor that had swam to shore.

Both people were taken to hospital in Tofino, and told searchers that three others were still missing.

Search officials say conditions are good with low wind and waves, and high visibility. However ocean currents can play a role in these searches.

The sunken boat did not offer a mayday call, according to the JRCC, and multiple vessels in the area have also responded to help with the search.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

