CMA Foundation grant buys new ultrasound for Delta Hospital

Delta Hospital has a new ultrasound machine thanks to a grant from the Canadian Canadian Medical Association Foundation.

The $65,000 grant came from the CMA Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Hospital Fund, to help the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation support those on the frontline of the pandemic. The much-needed new ultrasound will also help with infection control, as the unit is specific to the hospital’s medical unit and will not be shared with other departments.

“We wish to thank the Canadian Medical Association for this incredible donation,” Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release. “Ensuring our site has the necessary equipment and resources on site during these challenging times is a major priority for us. We could not do this without the generosity of donors, and we feel very fortunate that the CMA Foundation has chosen to support Delta Hospital.”

The CMA Foundation is the charitable arm of the Canadian Medical Association and provides impactful charitable giving that furthers excellence in health care, according to a press release. To date, the foundation has committed more than $30 million in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am inspired every day by the dedication of physicians, health care providers and all hospital workers as they continue to confront the COVID-19 pandemic head-on,” CMA Foundation president Allison Seymour said in a press release. “We know these are extraordinary times that require extraordinary support — our hope is that these funds will have a positive impact as you continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic.”

