Delta Hospital has a much-needed new ultrasound machine courtesy of a $65,000 grant from the Canadian Medical Association Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Hospital Fund. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation photo)

Delta Hospital has a much-needed new ultrasound machine courtesy of a $65,000 grant from the Canadian Medical Association Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Hospital Fund. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation photo)

CMA Foundation grant buys new ultrasound for Delta Hospital

$65,000 grant came from the foundation’s COVID-19 Community Hospital Fund

Delta Hospital has a new ultrasound machine thanks to a grant from the Canadian Canadian Medical Association Foundation.

The $65,000 grant came from the CMA Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Hospital Fund, to help the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation support those on the frontline of the pandemic. The much-needed new ultrasound will also help with infection control, as the unit is specific to the hospital’s medical unit and will not be shared with other departments.

“We wish to thank the Canadian Medical Association for this incredible donation,” Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release. “Ensuring our site has the necessary equipment and resources on site during these challenging times is a major priority for us. We could not do this without the generosity of donors, and we feel very fortunate that the CMA Foundation has chosen to support Delta Hospital.”

The CMA Foundation is the charitable arm of the Canadian Medical Association and provides impactful charitable giving that furthers excellence in health care, according to a press release. To date, the foundation has committed more than $30 million in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am inspired every day by the dedication of physicians, health care providers and all hospital workers as they continue to confront the COVID-19 pandemic head-on,” CMA Foundation president Allison Seymour said in a press release. “We know these are extraordinary times that require extraordinary support — our hope is that these funds will have a positive impact as you continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic.”

SEE ALSO: Harris and Burr family gift funds new imaging service at Delta Hospital


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. allows up to 4 indoor religious services from March 28-May 13
Next story
Road work on part of Highway 10 to cause possible delays Friday

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Courthouse in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey man who brutally murdered wife must serve 11 years before applying for parole

A jury found Rizig Hamet Bona, 47, guilty of second-degree murder following a seven-week trial

Surrey’s Jude Hannah, right, with her mother in a photo taken before the COVID-19 pandemic and posted to Twitter on March 25, the day B.C.’s rules for long-term care visitation were changed. (Photo: twitter.com/studiojude)
No joke: On April 1, Surrey woman hopes to hold mother’s hand for first time in more than a year

‘The irony of the April 1st date hasn’t been lost on families,’ Jude Hannah says

teaser photo
Surrey gymnasts leap to compete during pandemic with help of video camera

‘We’re finding a way to make it happen for the kids during a pretty difficult year,’ coach says

Lia Crowe photo
Surrey Board of Trade calls on city hall to waive patio fees for restaurants, pubs

Council’s Safe Surrey Coalition majority rejected a motion to this end last summer

Museum of Surrey visitors are entertained by magician Lon Mandrake, son of Mandrake the Magician. (submitted photo: Rick Mearns/surrey.ca)
Surrey museum’s ‘Magic Days’ to feature tricks by Mandrake the Magician’s son, Lon

‘We are thrilled to introduce local families to the exciting world of magic in a safe way,’ rep says

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Coquitlam arena is set up for community immunization centre Friday, preparing to open Monday, March 29 for people with appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccine. (Craig Hodge/Facebook)
Another 908 COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. Friday, nearing record

Rapid rise in new cases, hospitalization holding steady

Bean, a small dog, got her head stuck in the reclining mechanism of a couch on Wednesday night. (Facebook/Kamloops Fire Rescue)
Kamloops fire crews free Bean the pup trapped in reclining chair

‘We don’t rescue cats out of trees anymore… but we do occasionally rescue dogs out of reclining couches!’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
Large search effort continues for missing boy, 13, near Quesnel

Efforts are concentrated in Hixon area and involve multiple SAR teams

B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman looks on during an event in Vancouver. British Columbia has set greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for most sectors in the provincial economy, including the oil and gas industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. is 1st in Canada to set emissions targets for industries, communities

Sets 33-38% emission reduction target for oil and gas, up to 32% for transportation and 38-43% for industry

Minister of Citizens’ Services Lisa Beare held a press conference Friday (March 26) with various stakeholders, including North Island and North Coast MLAs and executive director of Coastal First Nations, Christine Smith-Martin.
Province spending $55M to bring high-speed internet to more of B.C.’s coast

Announced Friday, Connected Coast project is expected to connect 139 communities – 48 being rural and Indigenous

Grand Forks’ Lenora “Jo” Belazs holds up a box thought to contain the ashes of “Koko,” left at the Boundary Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop on Wednesday, March 24. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
‘Missing Koko?’: Kootenay thrift shop looking to return pet’s ashes after bizarre donation

‘Is someone missing Koko?’ the Grand Forks’ store asked in a Facebook post earlier this week

Kettle Valley Rail Trail winds through the Okanagan and Similkameen on railbed left from B.C.’s historical silver-mining boom. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. forest job program gets COVID-19 aid, expands to coast

Short-term work on trails, bridges, forest firebreaks

Most Read