Cluster cases of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed in Surrey

Public health officials are investigating the source of the bacteria

Fraser Health released a statement Friday notifying the public that cluster cases of Legionnaires’ disease has been confirmed in Surrey.

The statement said that public health officials are investigating the source of the bacteria, which was first reported in the Guildford area.

“Legionnaires’ disease is caused by a bacterium called Legionella. Legionella is commonly found in the environment, particularly in freshwater, groundwater, and soil. The bacterium can grow and spread in human-made building water systems like cooling towers, hot tubs that aren’t drained after each use, decorative fountains, and large plumbing systems,” the statement read.

Public Health is advising anyone who has developed pneumonia-like symptoms with a high-risk condition (e.g., chronic lung conditions, smokers, elderly, immunocompromised) to seek medical attention.

“If they have been in the Guildford area of Surrey in the past 10 days (i.e., since August 21st), they should also mention this to their doctor for testing, advice, and treatment.”