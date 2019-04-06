Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, March 31–April 5

Surrey RCMP investigate a crash and shooting in Guildford that are believed to be connected. The incidents happened on April 1 near 100th Avenue and 158th Street. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Here are Cloverdale’s five most-read stories of the week for March 31 to April 5, 2019.

1. First day of trial for former Cloverdale pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

Former Cloverdale youth pastor Samuel Emerson and his wife Madelaine Emerson appeared in provincial court Monday (April 1), for the first day of their 12-day trial. See more >

2. Homeless man would have recovered from lung surgery on the streets, if not for Cloverdale group

After you receive surgery to remove a cancerous tumour — an operation that required the removal of one of the lobes of your lung — you need a safe, sterile environment where you can recover.

But what happens when you don’t have a home to go back to? See more >

(It wasn’t in our top five this week, but we thought we’d include some good news. A viral Instagram video is raising money for the Canucks Autism Network.)

3. Surrey mom killed in hostage-taking remembered as ‘loving, sweet and kind hearted’

A GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $15,000 for the three orphaned children of Nona McEwan — whom the campaign identifies as the woman killed during the 10-hour hostage taking in Whalley last week – has been set up to cover funeral and counselling expenses. See more >

4. Surrey RCMP arrest man after ‘suspicious’ fire in Cloverdale

Surrey RCMP say a man has been arrested following a fire in Cloverdale early Wednesday morning (April 3). See more >

5. Surrey RCMP identify second area of interest in late night shooting, serious crash

Surrey RCMP say they have identified a second area of interest in the shooting and serious crash late Monday night (April 1) in Guildford. See more >


