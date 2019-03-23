Aldergrove-born Matt Reisig is battling the onset of a rare, paralyzing condition in an Abbotsford ICU after a typical bout with the flu. His wife, Ashley, stands by his side with their one-year-old daughter Ayla. (Submitted)

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, March 17–22

Lottery ticket lawsuit, mysterious holes in tree trunks, and more

Here are Cloverdale’s five most-read stories of the week for March 17 to 22, 2019.

1. Surrey lottery winner being sued by co-workers

A group of Surrey factory workers is suing a co-worker over a $1-million Lotto Max Maxmillions lottery prize they say the defendant must share with them. See more >

2. Holes in South Surrey fir’s trunk concern neighbour

The City of Surrey is investigating after mysterious holes were found at the base of a mature fir tree on a vacant lot in South Surrey. See more >

3. Surrey RCMP hunt for robbery suspect after woman threatened while using ATM

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help identify a men who is a suspect in a robbery in the City Centre area. See more >

(^ This one didn’t make the top-five list, but it’s a great read all the same.)

4. B.C. father fights for his life after flu turns into paralyzing condition

Aldergrove-born Matt Reisig is battling the onset of a rare, paralyzing condition in an Abbotsford ICU after a typical bout with the flu. See more >

5. ‘Considerably large’ tractor tire fell and killed 3-year-old girl on Delta farm

The Reporter has learned that it was a “considerably large” tractor tire that caused a three-year-old’s death at a farm in Delta last week. See more >


